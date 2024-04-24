Public school campus discipline programme pending

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Education is in the process of implementing a campus discipline plan according Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin.

Her comments came on the heels of an altercation at the Eight Mile Rock High School campus Monday where a student reportedly got into a fist fight with a School Resource Officer (SRO). The entire ordeal was filmed by students who watched in horror as the fight unfolded.

While the Ministry of Education seeks to implement a school campus discipline programme, the minister said it will also give focus to the emotional and mental wellbeing of students as well.