Public Managers Union inks new industrial agreement with NIB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Public Managers Union (PMU), which represents middle managers of the National Insurance Board (NIB), inked a new industrial agreement today with NIB.

In a statement released on Sunday, first Vice President Rayangelo Seymour told union members that the PMU, which is under the Trade Union Congress (TUC), led by President Obie Ferguson, would not be participating in the national strike planned by the TUC.

The national strike unfolded on Monday and Tuesday of this week in New Providence and Grand Bahama; a number of government agencies were affected by the industrial action.

Seymour insisted ahead of the national strike that the Board and Management already met with the union and had agreed upon a resolution to some grievances. He also assured that a new industrial agreement was expected to be signed in a matter of days.

Seymour outlined matters that are addressed in the new agreement which will run from 2025 and extend to 2029, among those incentives is the implementation of a signing bonus for employees.

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

