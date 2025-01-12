Public Managers Union first VP says union does not support pending industrial action

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — First Vice President of the Public Managers Union (PMU) Rayangelo Seymour, which represents employees of the National Insurance Board said in a statement Sunday evening that the PMU has not agreed to nor does it support the impending sick out by unions attached to the Trade Union Congress.

Seymour indicated that the Board and Management have met with the union and have been able to agree on a resolution to some grievances filed by union members and are set to sign a new Industrial Agreement, “in a matter of days.”

Seymour also indicated that long-anticipated salary adjustments have been addressed in the new Industrial agreement and will be implemented in February.

He also said that all of the union’s issues have not been addressed but encouraged members to be patient.

“Our commitment to you from day 1 is to remain truthful and transparent, to maximize our results and overall performance, and to simply gain your trust as a Union as we together continue to monitor progress over perfection.”