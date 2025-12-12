Public investment window coming for Renugen’s $45M family island energy projects

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamian investors will soon get a chance to buy into the country’s clean-energy transition, with Renugen Pro Limited set to open its $40–$45 million micro-grid projects to the public early in the new year.

The move comes as the Davis administration intensifies its push to modernize the country’s long-strained power infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

Speaking during a briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, Renugen executives detailed rapid progress on hybrid solar, battery and natural-gas micro-grids now underway in Cat Island, Long Island and San Salvador—projects tied to a 25-year power-purchase agreement with the government and expected to transform grid stability and affordability on all three islands.

“Our company is a Bahamian-led organisation created in partnership with Wilkem Tech and Roswall Development,” said Lamore Bingham, Operations Manager for Renugen Pro. “These micro-grids fully align with the government’s commitment to deliver stable, modern, sustainable power throughout The Bahamas. When completed, residents and businesses on these islands will experience fewer outages, lower dependence on imported fuel, and a cleaner grid that can support future growth.”

Bingham noted that land clearing, geotechnical studies and preliminary engineering are already complete, with final equipment specifications now being locked in. The hybrid systems—pairing solar PV, battery storage and natural-gas generation—are designed as a long-term replacement for the aging diesel plants that have powered the islands for decades.

Renugen’s technical partner is Canadian-firm Roswall Development. Its CEO Dan Roscoe, said the systems are being engineered to withstand increasingly severe hurricane seasons and provide stable power around the clock. “Battery systems are quickly changing the way we produce electricity,” Roscoe said. “Combined with solar, they create a highly reliable and clean source of power. Natural gas will serve as the backstop to ensure full resilience during storms and high-demand periods.”

Roscoe added that each island’s system has been tailored to its distinct energy profile: one megawatt of solar planned for Cat Island and San Salvador, and three megawatts for Long Island. Seasonal variations—including spikes during regattas and homecoming events—were included in the system modelling. “All of these designs will provide major improvements to grid stability, capacity and resilience,” he said.

With front-end engineering nearing completion, financing for the buildout is now in advanced stages through Leno Bahamas, Roscoe confirmed. “Early in the new year, the opportunity to invest in these projects will be made public,” he said. “There will be an opportunity for Bahamians to invest directly in these projects. The total value of these projects combined, of the three islands, is roughly between $40 and $45 million dollars.

Equipment procurement is expected to begin once financing is finalized, with on-island construction targeted to start in late 2026. Renugen anticipates full commissioning of all three micro-grids in 2027. The company will remain responsible for ongoing operations and maintenance throughout the life of the project.

“We are proud to support the government’s efforts to modernise energy infrastructure and improve reliability and affordability across our Family Islands,” Roscoe said. “This is a transformational moment, and these projects will deliver measurable benefits to residents, businesses and the wider economy.”