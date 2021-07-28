Public and private sector join forces to install security cameras in Stapledon Gardens

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Marvin Dames recently lauded the support of the public and private sector in obtaining and installing security cameras in Stapledon Gardens, spearheaded by the National Neighbourhood Watch Council (NNWC) Stapledon Gardens Community Association.

Dames congratulated the association for its initiative and said such activities could be replicated in the approximately 190 other community associations throughout The Bahamas.

“What is taking place here this morning is a clear example of an investment in community,” he said at the camera launch on July 21, 2021. “You cannot discuss anything having to do with crime and impacting in a positive way on crime without discussing the role the community plays.”

The community, through the association, raised funds for the security cameras initiative. Dames donated cameras and community sponsor Migrafill Security Group partnered in installation and logistics.

Among those present for the camera launch were Officer in Charge of the South-Central Division Mark Barrett; NNWC National Coordinator and former Deputy Commissioner of Police Ismella Davis Delancey; Officer In Charge of Community Police Liaison Officers Superintendent Wilton Johnson; Stapledon Liaison Officer Inspector Cargill; other community police officers; President and CEO of Migrafill Security Group Grantley Ifill; and Stapledon Community Association Board members President Lakell Johnson, Vice President Tomar Higgs, Vice President Jouette Smith, Treasurer Neko Albury, Secretary Keenya Rolle and members Cheryl Haven, Patrick Rolle, Manell Munroe, Dexter Kerkulah; and Principal of the Center for Early Education Keshlia Lockhart.