PS: FOIA pilot program to include seven govt ministries and corporations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The public will to be able to make requests for government information via the Freedom of the Information Act (FOIA) from at least seven government ministries and corporations as part of a pilot program when it launches, though a specific date has yet to be set.

During the weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, Press Secretary Clint Watson said the government was originally targeting the end of the year, but an exact timeline has not been set as the attorney general has advised the government to “have everything in place”.

The Ministries of Finance, Health and Wellness and Environment and Natural resources, Public Service, Bahamas Investment Authority, Bahamas Power and Light and Ministry of Works and Utilities are expected to be a part of the pilot program for the FOIA.

Watson said he expects to be able to share more in another two weeks.

“That’s why the program is important,” Watson said.

“We’ll define are we able to fully implement the entire thing, freedom of information or are we moving in stages.

“And that’s what we are waiting for the consultant to determine when they build the program – how are they going to move into it.”

Watson said he believes it will not be rolled out all at once, but a process to ensure the agencies are trained in the proper rocesses.

The mechanism for the public to receive requested government information is not yet in place.

The FOI Office was opened in May, but was not expected to provide service to the public for another six months as the team was planning for the implementation and rollout of the FOI Act.

The government was expected to engage a 90-day consultant to provide the requisite technical advice to the information commissioner on best practices in freedom and access to information through a collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank.

Watson confirmed a consultant has been engaged for the period.

He did not name the consultant.

A Freedom of Information Bill was passed under the last Ingraham administration, but was never brough into force.

The Christie administration passed a revised version of the FOI Act months ahead of the 2017 general election.

The whistle blower provision of the act was implemented in December 2017.

“We are moving to find a suitable location so we can effectively roll out the operational plan,” Watson said.

“There is a consultant hired that has been preparing an operational strategy, which we are putting in place.

“We are hiring the necessary staff from the training agencies.

“I think that is important to say to you.

“There is a training program that needs to be rolled out in order to prepare the government agencies.”