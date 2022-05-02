“Prowler” shot and killed by police in eastern N.P. stake-out

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police shot and killed a suspect who allegedly attempted to disarm an officer during a stakeout in eastern New Providence earlier this morning.

Superintendent Audley Peters said there were numerous complaints from residents in the Yamacraw Hill Road area.

He said this led police to stage an operation that positioned officers on a property situated on the shoreline of the area.

Officers reportedly observed a “prowler” on the property that allegedly manipulated the doors of vehicles shortly before 2am.

“They confronted the suspect, as they did so, a struggle ensued between one of the officers and the suspect,” Peters said in a statement.

“During the struggle, the suspect attempted to disarm the officer. Being in fear for both their lives, his partner produced his service weapon and discharged it at the suspect injuring him.”

The statement read: “Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and determined that there were no signs of life following their assessment. The Coroner visited the scene and was appraised of the facts.”

Peters said police will wait for official identification by a next of kin to confirm the man’s identity, adding the file will be sent to the Coroner for an inquest once investigations have been completed.

He added the stakeout represents the organization’s targeted approach towards suspected individuals and groups in specific communities.

“Some of which are: the preservation of the peace, the disruption of criminal activity, the arrest and prosecution of offenders,” read the press statement.