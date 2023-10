NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Incumbent Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) President Kimsley Ferguson refuting recent claims that he and his team were involved in rigging BPSU’s recent election as alleged by presidential candidate John Pinder yesterday. A communication was given by the registrar of trade unions that the September 27th election results were null and void due to a number of ‘irregular’ practices. However, Ferguson pushed that the election was held with honesty and integrity.