Protecting Our Children is Not Seasonal—It’s a Lifelong Mission

Dear Editor,

As families prepare to celebrate Easter and embrace the joy of renewal, we are reminded that our mission as advocates for children never takes a holiday. April is globally recognized as National Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Month, a time to raise our collective voices for those too young—and often too afraid—to speak for themselves.

At its core, the prevention of child sexual abuse is about safeguarding innocence, ensuring well-being, and protecting the future of our society’s most vulnerable—our children. This is not just a month of awareness; it is a call to action. Behind every statistic is a child whose trust has been shattered, whose spirit may be broken, and whose ability to thrive is compromised. The impact of abuse is not confined to a moment—it ripples through lifetimes and across generations.

The urgency to break this devastating cycle is real. Children who endure abuse often carry the trauma into adulthood, affecting mental health, relationships, education, and parenting. Society, in turn, bears the weight through increased healthcare needs, justice system involvement, and lost potential. This is not just a child’s issue; this is our issue.

We must no longer whisper in the shadows about what is happening in our homes, schools, churches, and communities. Silence is complicity. Awareness is not enough. We need education, empowerment, and, most importantly, action.

By working together, we can ensure every child grows up in a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment—free from the threat of sexual abuse. We must be proactive. It begins with adults being equipped with the knowledge and tools to recognize the signs, respond appropriately, and create protective environments. As part of this effort, we encourage individuals, community groups, and organizations to contact our organization and receive core training. Learn how to safeguard the children in your care. Become the barrier between them and harm.

“Every child is entitled to a childhood filled with safety, joy, and dignity—not fear, shame, or pain. At Save Our Children Alliance, we stand firmly in the truth that prevention is not a choice—it’s a duty. It is our collective responsibility as adults to be informed, equipped, and proactive in protecting children before abuse takes place. Because in the end, prevention is the most powerful and loving gift we can give the next generation.” — Save Our Children Alliance

Let this season of Easter be a time of celebration and recommitment. Let’s act now—not tomorrow, not someday. Every day that we delay, a child remains at risk.

Join us. Please stand with us. Let’s prevent child sexual abuse—together.

Sincerely,

Shervonne Cash Hollis