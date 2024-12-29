Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Prosecution reportedly wants death penalty for 12-year-old’s killer

0
SHARES
219
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prosecutors are reportedly pursuing the death penalty for the suspect accused of murdering 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, whose death has set off waves of outrage across The Bahamas.

The Anatol Rodgers High School seventh-grader was tragically discovered lifeless on November 20 in bushes off a track road near her Bonefish Farm home off Faith Avenue.

Authorities confirmed she was strangled and sexually assaulted.

The 38-year-old suspect, who presented himself to police after authorities initially questioned another individual, is expected to face formal charges before the courts on Monday.

Polls

Who's taking home first place in the 2025 New Year's Day Junkanoo parade?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Who's taking home first place in the 2025 New Year's Day Junkanoo parade?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture