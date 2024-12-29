Prosecution reportedly wants death penalty for 12-year-old’s killer

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prosecutors are reportedly pursuing the death penalty for the suspect accused of murdering 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, whose death has set off waves of outrage across The Bahamas.

The Anatol Rodgers High School seventh-grader was tragically discovered lifeless on November 20 in bushes off a track road near her Bonefish Farm home off Faith Avenue.

Authorities confirmed she was strangled and sexually assaulted.

The 38-year-old suspect, who presented himself to police after authorities initially questioned another individual, is expected to face formal charges before the courts on Monday.