Proposed Adelaide development project facing opposition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An Adelaide development project which could have a total investment of $200 million when fully developed is facing strong opposition from some residents and environmentalists who argue that the historical area should be protected against environmental degradation.

Businessman Robert Myers, the Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) principal and developer behind Adelaide Pines Limited development recently told Eyewitness News that the group has followed all lawful requirements and has a Certificate of Environmental Compliance.

The Department of Physical Planning held a public meeting on Wednesday evening at Adelaide Primary School where the project which will feature roughly 180 single-family lots along with 19-25 lots for the commercial and light industry was discussed.

In a joint letter to Director of Physical Planning Charles Zonnicle residents Pam Burnside, Stephanie Roberts and Dr. Anita Osman expressed strong opposition against the application by Adelaide Pines Limited for a proposed gated subdivision in Adelaide.

It read: “Adelaide Village is an important historical site and a valuable part of our country’s heritage and patrimony, having been established as a settlement for freed slaves in the 1830s, and, as such, it has for centuries retained its charm and character, as it should for perpetuity.

“It is unconscionable that such an abominable development as that proposed by Adelaide Pines Limited on this 21 by 7 island of New Providence, be even remotely considered for such a precious heritage area as Adelaide, which deserves our respect and our protection. It certainly does not deserve another sprawling development!

“The outlandish scale of 170+ homes along with other commercial and industrial structures (whose prohibitive costs will no doubt and yet again price Bahamians out of the market), the design, the purpose, in fact, the overall nature of the proposed gated development, totally disrespects the character of the area and exhibits no sense of place whatsoever. It is, in itself, offensive to us as Bahamians.”

The letter continued: “The accompanying total degree of environmental degradation, i.e. the green and blue economies that would be directly and negatively impacted from such construction, cannot be justified, situated as they are proposed on such important wetlands as the many found throughout Adelaide: i.e. pine forests which are home not only to our crucial groundwater – the absolute source of life – but also to our native vegetation like the mangroves with nurseries that are essential for marine life, along with the landscape and wildlife that are all sustainably inter-connected as they have been for centuries in Adelaide.

“In addition, the concomitant pollution, noise, increased traffic, accompanied by the considerable drain on infrastructure, utilities, etc are not conducive to healthy lifestyles.”