Promotional exercise for financial and accounting officers nearing completion says Glover-Rolle

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle yesterday announced that the promotional exercise for financial and accounting officers is nearing completion, as 84 percent of submitted promotion requests have been processed and completed.

Minister Glover-Rolle noted in a statement that 78 official promotions letters have been sent out to the relevant Ministry. She asserted that as of yesterday, the government had delivered on its promise for the vast majority of the 93 total officers who have been recommended for promotions.

“Of the remaining 15 officers recommended for promotions, eight are currently being processed by the Ministry of Public Service, two are pending at the Public Service Commission, four have been officially deferred to a later date, and one has not been approved based on public service policy,” Glover-Rolle said.

“As stated in our two previous statements on this matter, the Ministry expedited this exercise to ensure that it was completed in a timely manner. Public Service officers worked after-hours and on weekends to see this process through to the end. Any concerns expressed by local union representatives have been addressed through our results, which we reassured the officers would be delivered as promised.

“We have been able to deliver for the financial and accounting officers while simultaneously continuing to work on the multi-year, public service-wide promotions backlog that had grown for years and is finally being cleared thanks to the efforts of the Ministry’s teams,” she continued.

Glover-Rolle noted that considerable progress has been made by the Davis administration in addressing the promotions backlog in the public service, with the financial and accounting officers being the latest among hundreds of public servants who have seen progress thanks to our efforts.

“For the remaining financial and accounting officers, as well as other public servants, who have not yet received their promotion letters, you can expect our teams to continue to operate at the highest levels of efficiency and professionalism as we finally deliver the progress that many public servants have waited years to see,” said Glover-Rolle.