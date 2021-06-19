PROGRESS ON MURDERS: Five people of interest identified in Jerome Avenue massacre

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Five people of interest have been identified who are believed to be able to assist police in the ongoing investigation into the Jerome Avenue massacre, revealed Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash yesterday.

On April 15, six men were shot dead and a woman and a two-year-old child were injured in a mass shooting on Jerome Avenue.

The six men were killed just two hours after their release from police custody.

Four men, two of whom were armed with high-powered weapons and the other two with firearms, exited a white Kia Jeep and opened fire on the Honda the victims were in at the time.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Cash said, “We are relying heavily on a technical and scientific approach to this investigation.

“Like most matters, there are not very many eyewitnesses who can account for what they actually saw and in some cases some persons are afraid to account as to what they saw.

“We don’t want to put a timeline on it, but I can assure you that wea re relentless in trying to solve this matter.”

Last month, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said police managed to put together video evidence from the day of the Jerome Avenue massacre, mapping out the final movements of the vehicles of the victims and suspects involved in the bloody killings.

He noted that much of the case is being investigated using technology and CCTV cameras.

Rolle has assured that the matter will be solved by police.

Those victims were identified as Delano Smith, 34, of Kemp Road; Kendal Lord, 31, of Whites Addition; Renardo Bastian, 31; Maurice Pinder, 21; Darrnario Saunders, 27; and Travis Latario, 26.

Cash also noted that police are making significant headway into three other recent killings.

He said police have suspects in custody in connection with the June 11 murder on Martin Street and Blue Hill Road and another recent incident.

He added that police have also disseminated flyers for suspects believed to be connected with the April 9 murder on Kemp Road.

“We are going to be bringing charges against several persons shortly as it relates to those three murders,” Cash said.