Prodigal Sons Junkanoo group returns $30,000 seed funding

NASSAu, BAHAMAS- Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture Mario Bowleg has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the Prodigal Sons Junkanoo Group has returned its $30, 000 seed funding the his ministry on Monday morning.

The Junkanoo group was asked, by the government, to return the seed funding after it failed to participate in the 2023 Boxing Day and 2024 New Year’s Day Parades.

Bowleg told media during the 2024 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade that his ministry would launch an investigation into the group’s failure to participate on Bay and Shirley Streets.

He asserted that if the group did not present a viable reason to validate their failure to participate, it would be asked to return its $30, 000 seed funding.