Private Trust gives Ranfurly Home a $204,000 step forward

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Adding to funding provided in 2021, a locally-based Private Trust recently donated a new 30-seater bus to the Ranfurly Home for Children.

A further contribution was made toward the Homes’ day-to-day operational costs and the cost of new transitional housing for 18-year-old youngsters ageing out of the traditional Ranfurly programme.

According to a press release from Private Trust, the recent financial aid totals $204,000 and will allow the Home to expand its offerings and meet its growing needs.

Now in its second phase of development, the transitional homes—which come under the Ranfurly Home for Children’s STEP programme—provide former Ranfurlians aged 18-21 with the resources, real-life experiences and support required to live independently as productive adults.

Private Trust’s Managing Director, Adrian Crosbie-Jones, has been a supporter of the home for over two decades and applauds the great work it does for children and young adults.

“Children should be protected and provided for during their vulnerable years,” he said. “This year, the staff of Private Trust wanted to focus on continuing their support of Ranfurly Homes in order to provide additional tools for the children of the home.

“The saying ‘It takes a village to raise a child’, is factual for us on many levels. Children are our future; therefore, we must support them wherever possible and equip them with the essential tools to succeed in life,” Crosbie-Jones concluded.

His thoughts are echoed by Private Trust Director, Bruno Roberts, who said: “As a member of the community, Private Trust believes it is our job to assist those in need and this project spearheaded by the Ranfurly Homes for Children directly relates to that.

“We will always assist in the care and education of children where we can from a humanitarian and nation-building perspective.”

Earlier this month, Ranfurly Homes for Children’s President Joey Premock asked members of the public to get involved with the STEP programme. Acknowledging previous donations made by Private Trust, she thanked them for continuously answering their calls for greater public support.

Mervline Antenor is one of the residents who is already in a transitional home constructed under the STEP programme. She said her experience so far was key in her journey to independence.

“Mentally it teaches me how to save, how to pay bills like light, gas and water, and gives me the structure needed for when I go into the real world,” she said.