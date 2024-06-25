Private employer slammed over alleged unpaid salaries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A number of disgruntled employees of Guard Force Security, which provides services at Princess Margaret Hospital, are up in arms over alleged unpaid salaries; the irate staffers protested at the entrance of the public healthcare facility on Tuesday afternoon in hopes of garnering public attention concerning their grievances with their private employer.

Shivon Seymour, a mother of three children, alleges that the stalled cheques have led to her being evicted from her residence.

Seymour alleges that she has continuously attempted to contact the proprietor of the security firm, but claims that her efforts were unsuccessful.

Willie Petitfrere, proprietor of Guard Force Security, told EWN Tuesday afternoon that “all funds are expected to be paid out no later than next week.”

The protest was led by Richard Johnson, who alleges that the workers contacted him for assistance as a spokesperson on their behalf in this matter.