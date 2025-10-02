Prisoner escapes Nassau Street Court

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —

PRISONER ESCAPE: Police wish to advise the public that on 2nd October, 2025, sometime around 3:30 p.m., a male prisoner named D’Angelo Culmer escaped from lawful custody from the Nassau Street Court Complex, located on South Street.

He was last observed wearing a blue T-shirt and light blue jeans. Furthermore, he is described as being of light brown complexion, bearing a tattoo of lips on his neck, and the name “Tiffany” tattooed on his right chest.

The reason for the escapee’s custody is currently unknown as the search for him continues. The matter is also being thoroughly investigated to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating this suspect. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).