Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Prisoner escapes Nassau Street Court

0
SHARES
75
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —

PRISONER ESCAPE: Police wish to advise the public that on 2nd October, 2025, sometime around 3:30 p.m., a male prisoner named D’Angelo Culmer escaped from lawful custody from the Nassau Street Court Complex, located on South Street.

He was last observed wearing a blue T-shirt and light blue jeans. Furthermore, he is described as being of light brown complexion, bearing a tattoo of lips on his neck, and the name “Tiffany” tattooed on his right chest.

The reason for the escapee’s custody is currently unknown as the search for him continues. The matter is also being thoroughly investigated to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating this suspect. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture