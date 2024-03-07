Prison outbreak in Haiti a “great threat” to national security says RBDF Commodore

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) commodore Dr. Raymond King said the outbreak of inmates from two prisons in Haiti poses a “great threat” to the national security of The Bahamas.

His comments come as National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed yesterday the creation of a blockade in Southern New Providence

Nearly 4000 inmates escaped two of Haiti’s biggest prisons over the weekend, and according to King some of the inmates include gang members and others who are accused of the assassination of former Haiti president Jouvenel moïse who was killed in 2021.

King says the escape of the alleged criminals poses a “great threat” to the national security of the Bahamas and neighboring countries.

There have been mounting concerns of Haitian nationals fleeing from Haiti to the Bahamas as social and political unrest continues.