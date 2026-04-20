Prison Officer charged in death of flag football player

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A prison officer, Jaquon Burrows, 25, is facing a charge of vehicular manslaughter in connection with a hit-and-run that killed 29-year-old father of three Kareem Williams on East Bay Street.

Prosecutors allege that on Sunday, March 15, Williams had exited a black Nissan Note parked along the southern lane of East Bay Street and was walking toward the front passenger side to assist a female occupant.

It is further alleged that both individuals were struck by a white vehicle traveling east, which was overtaking another vehicle in the northern lane before crossing into the southern lane, where the collision occurred. The driver is also accused of leaving the scene.

Williams later died from his injuries on Thursday, March 19.

Burrows was arraigned on Monday, was not required to enter a plea and was granted bail in the amount of $9,500.

The matter will proceed by voluntary bill of indictment, with Burrows expected back in court on August 20.