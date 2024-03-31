Prison Officer Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Contraband Into The Correctional Facility

LocalMarch 31, 2024March 31, 2024 at 2:20 pm Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 28-year-old male officer from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (B.D.O.C.S) is in police custody after he was found attempting to smuggle electronic devices, along with a quantity of suspected marijuana into the correctional facility on Saturday March 30, 2024.

According to reports, shortly after 4:00 p.m., the officer, while reporting for duty presented himself at the security check point for routine mandatory screening,

where the items were reportedly found and confiscated.

The drugs weighed an estimated 1.875 ounces with an estimated street value of two hundred, seventy-five ($275.00) dollars.

Investigations are ongoing.

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

