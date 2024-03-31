Prison Officer Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Contraband Into The Correctional Facility

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 28-year-old male officer from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (B.D.O.C.S) is in police custody after he was found attempting to smuggle electronic devices, along with a quantity of suspected marijuana into the correctional facility on Saturday March 30, 2024.

According to reports, shortly after 4:00 p.m., the officer, while reporting for duty presented himself at the security check point for routine mandatory screening,

where the items were reportedly found and confiscated.

The drugs weighed an estimated 1.875 ounces with an estimated street value of two hundred, seventy-five ($275.00) dollars.

Investigations are ongoing.