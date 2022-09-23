Prison Asst. Chaplin: Recidivism on the decline

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Assistant Chaplin, Glendale Miller yesterday said the percentage of reconviction at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) now stands between 12-14 percent, a more than four percent drop from last year.

Miller explained that to help in tackling the issue, the institution is joining hands with partners to produce a seminar aiming to further reduce the amount of returning inmates due to repeat offences.

“When you checked the period between 2019 to the present date, there is a steady decline in the recidivism rate,” he said.

“This initiative, this Care Givers conference, is designed to equip those persons who provide ministry in the prison, to offer greater leadership, to impart greater spiritual information.”

The Chaplins, Volunteers & Caregivers Conference is set to take place the first week in October. One of their main goals is to establish a standard for groups coming into the prison to counsel inmates to further ‘facilitate successful reintegration of inmates to society’.

BDOCS chaplaincy officials also acknowledged the obstacles ex-convicts face when attempting to reassimilate into society.

Chaplin Dr. William Thompson says that the BDOCS executive team has set out a strategy to address the issue, having hosted previous seminars in Grand Bahama and Abaco communities.

“They have a challenge when they would have left here you once you’ve been to prison,” Thompson said.

“That’s like a dark mark that’s hanging over your head, but we are working assiduously here to try and change that mindset, when they would have gotten out of prison.”

On the other hand, Thompson added that he and the executive team are also working to sensitize the community, thus, reducing the high level of discrimination against former inmates and helping the general public to be more receptive.

“Prisons are coming back among us not to be at a lower level, but at the same level. So, when they come, we want them to be able to receive them,” he continued.

“They’ve already paid for the penalties and so therefore they ought to be received.”

The Chaplin noted that some of their current programs with community business partners, actively facilitate reintegration to some extent, by providing employment for former inmates. He says, in this way, they can leave prison with some sort of acceptance.

“The inmates, they go with the heart that they want to do better; but when they get out there, they cannot find jobs. They cannot find camaraderie, acceptable camaraderie. So, then they find themselves drifting back to where they are accepted,” Thompson said.