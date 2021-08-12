PRIORITIES IN QUESTION: PLP and FNM argue over smear campaign ads during House proceedings

Bannister calls claims unparliamentary

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday accused Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis of wasting time on smear campaigns against him instead of focusing on the pandemic.

“How many hours have been spent creating deranged and deceitful advertisements against me by the competent authority?” Davis asked during debate on a resolution to extend the emergency orders to November 13.

“Couldn’t just a little bit…”

He was cut off as Carmichael MP Desmond Bannister objected on a point of order.

“That cannot stand,” Bannister said.

“There is no advertisement in relation to the member, the honorable member, by the competent authority.

“That is wrong. That is wrong and you know it, Cat Island, you know it. Cat Island, you are a man of honor and you ought not to be engaging in this type of conduct in this House. You hold a position of honor.”

Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie asked if Davis could substantiate his claim.

The PLP leader responded: “It is paid for by the FNM (Free National Movement).”

Moultrie asked with a chuckle: “Paid for?”

In recent months, more ads have circulated directly attacking Davis.

One such ad, which opens with “Brave is a disaster”, uses a mixture of stock footage of the PLP leader, graphics and snapshots of newspaper headlines with a voiceover narrator.

The ad notes it is paid for by the FNM.

Responding to members of the governing side that echoed Carl Culmer is the chairman of the FNM, Davis asked: “So it was Carl Culmer?”

“Is that who it is? So, Killarney, I am asking you, was it you? If it ain’t you, I’ll withdraw it.

“What I said, Mr Speaker, is how many hours have been spent creating deranged and deceitful advertisements against me by the competent authority.

“I am prepared to withdraw that if the competent authority confirms he has not been a part of that. I ask him.”

Bannister interjected again, stressing that Davis knew he was “saying something that is unacceptable”.

Minnis chimed in from his seat: “You said by [the] FNM.”

As Bannister and Davis went back and forth, the prime minister leaned over, telling Bannister he would answer the opposition leader.

But Bannister advised the prime minister not to.

Davis continued: “This is to the leader now — did you do it? Did you do it?”

Bannister then asked: “Do you realize what you are doing to your image in this country now with this statement…?

“Mr Speaker, a member who has had more than two decades in this place is now feeling the heat from the torch.”

A red torch is the symbol of the FNM.

“I would like to know what kind of fight I am engaged in,” Davis quipped.

“The reason why I said that is more time could be spent — instead of spinning political rhetoric against [me] — on directing medical help, medical professionals [and] make them available to Bahamians to update the Bahamians on this deadly virus.

“Why not take the time to understand and address medical questions and concerns about the vaccines instead patronizingly telling people not to be afraid of a needle?”