Principal vacancies to be filled, more teachers to be hired says Hanna Martin

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training is moving to fill principal vacancies across several islands while also advancing the hiring of additional teachers to strengthen the nation’s classrooms.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said in a statement that the Ministry is “working aggressively to finalise the promotion of administrators to fill all vacant posts at the earliest opportunity.”

Despite the vacancies, she stressed that there has been no impact on students. “In the meantime, school instruction is ongoing and there are no disruptions to learning,” she said.

The Minister explained that the vacancies were the result of “a series of resignations, requests for transfer, and retirements, including early retirements, most of which could not be anticipated.” She added that the Ministry is hopeful the appointments “will be processed through the Public Service Commission as a matter of urgency.”

On the teacher shortage, Hanna-Martin noted that many candidates were identified during a recent job fair and that the Ministry is working to complete the recruitment process. “This effort will address the ongoing shortage, which has impacted local and global school systems over the past several years,” she said.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to the public and other government agencies. “I wish to thank local communities for their advocacy for their children and assure them we are working to address their concerns. I also wish to thank the Minister of National Security, the Minister of Labour and the Public Service, and the Board of NAECOB for their efforts in bringing these matters to a conclusion.”