Prime Minister Philip Davis extends sympathy as wildfires ravage Southern California

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis extended sympathy to the people of California and the United States, via a post on ‘X,’ Friday morning, as raging wildfires continue to devastate various communities throughout Los Angeles.

The fire reportedly started in Palisades on Tuesday and to date has left ten dead and over 180,000 individuals evacuated, according to international reports.

“Communities are facing unimaginable challenges as homes and livelihoods are destroyed. The Bahamas stands in solidarity with the people of California and the United States during this difficult time,” Prime Minister Davis said.

According to the Washington Post, the blaze has burned through more than 19,978 acres in and around Pacific Palisades and killed at least two people.

“Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said the fire has destroyed at least 5,300 structures since Tuesday,” according to the news outlet.

The fire is 6 percent contained, reports suggested.

On the city’s east side, near Pasadena, the fire has killed at least five people and burned through 13,690 acres without any containment and an estimated 5,000 structures have been destroyed, reports indicated.

The fire in the Calabasas and Hidden Hills areas was reported on Thursday and spread to 960 acres. A person has been taken into custody on suspicion of arson in connection with that fire, authorities said.

Seventy-five percent of the fire that emerged in Antelope Valley has been contained after it burned through 394 acres, international reports revealed.

In the north, near San Fernando, the fire covered 771 acres as of Thursday night, fire officials confirmed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via a press statement issued on Wednesday, advised all Bahamians who are affected by the rapidly spreading fires in Southern California to listen and follow the instructions, mandates or evacuation orders of the local authorities as given.