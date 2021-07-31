PM: Bahamian athletes making country proud

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday acknowledged several Bahamian athletes competing on the international stage.

In a statement, the prime minister said: “It was a moment of great pride for the country last night when Kai Jones was drafted 19th overall in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft. He will play for the Charlotte Hornets.

“This young man has put in the hard work to make his NBA dream come true. He is a model for other young people in our country. With focus, dedication and tenacity Bahamians can succeed at any task they apply themselves to on the world’s stage.

“Kai is joining a league in which another son of the soil just recently made us proud by reaching the NBA Finals. Deandre Ayton was the number one pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He is one of the leaders of the Phoenix Suns. He helped take his team close to a championship this year, with the Suns narrowly losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Deandre is a rising talent in the league, and I am sure he will have many other finals appearances in his great career.”

Minnis said Bahamian athletes are “also shining in Tokyo, Japan, at the Olympics”.

“I congratulate Joanna Evans and Izaak Bastian, who completed their events in the swimming competition. They fought hard to proudly represent our country,” he said.

“As our athletes begin the track and field competition, I wish each competitor good luck.

“Our nation is watching and cheering for you from afar. We are holding you in our hearts and in our prayers.

“In this difficult pandemic time, all these young Bahamians from these various sporting disciplines are giving our country a sense of hope and renewed pride.

“It is the pride of a nation small in size but large in world-class talents in myriad areas from athletics to the arts and other fields of endeavor. The world continues to ‘mark the manner of our bearing.’”