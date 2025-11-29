Prime Minister Davis Travels to London at the Invitation of His Majesty King Charles III

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis is traveling to London after being invited by King Charles III to take part in a high-level briefing hosted by the Sustainable Markets Initiative on Monday. According to a release from the Office of the Prime Minister, the discussion will center on “private capital mobilization to support global energy transition efforts, climate action, and innovative financing arrangements,” including debt for nature and debt for climate strategies. The engagement will feature global finance leaders, multilateral development banks, and senior figures from private sector institutions as they explore ways to strengthen investments in sustainable development.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper will act as Prime Minister. The Office of the Prime Minister added that Davis is expected to return to The Bahamas on Tuesday and noted that “further updates” will be provided as needed.