Prime Minister Davis releases statement on passing of Cabinet Minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ann and I are lost for words at the passing of our friend and my colleague, the Hon. Vaughn Peterson Miller, Member of Parliament for Golden Isles and Minister of Environment and Natural Resources.

Vaughn’s story is one that reflects the best of our country. Born in Eleuthera, he grew up with values rooted in faith, family, and community. Those values never left him. They shaped his career and his life of service.

Many Bahamians first came to know Vaughn through the radio. His was a voice that carried conviction and clarity. He used that platform to speak truth, to encourage, and to lift people up. It was never just about the sound of his voice. It was about the message of hope, fairness, and accountability that he carried into homes across The Bahamas.

He was a pastor, a trade unionist, a broadcaster, and a social activist. In every role, he had one mission: to advocate for people. To stand up for those who felt they had no one to stand for them. To remind us that leadership is about service, and that the measure of a man is found in his integrity and courage.

Vaughn entered frontline politics in 2017, and from the moment he stepped into the House of Assembly, he brought with him that same sense of principle and purpose. Even when it meant taking difficult positions, he chose to remain true to his beliefs. That is why people respected him. They may not have always agreed with him, but they never doubted his sincerity.

When he joined the Progressive Liberal Party, he did so with the same conviction that had defined his life. That service was sacred, and that every decision should be weighed against the needs of the Bahamian people. In Cabinet, he gave steady counsel. As Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, he carried our country’s message to the world: that we are stewards of God’s creation, and that protecting our land and waters is not a choice but a duty.

But Vaughn was never only a public official. He was a husband, a father, a friend. His love for his wife Cassandra, his child, and his family was clear to all who knew him. And he carried that same care and compassion into every space he entered.

Our country has lost a man whose life was dedicated to lifting others. Vaughn’s journey, from a young man in Eleuthera, to a trusted voice on the radio, to pastor, advocate, parliamentarian, and Minister, is one that reminds us that service takes many forms. His voice may now be silent, but the example he leaves behind will echo for generations.

On behalf of Ann, myself, my family, and the Government of The Bahamas, I extend our deepest condolences to Cassandra, their child, and the entire Miller family. May they find comfort in knowing that Vaughn lived a life of purpose, guided by faith, and dedicated to his country.

May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory continue to inspire us all to serve with conviction and with heart.