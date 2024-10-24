Prime Minister Davis Attends Launch of King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –

Prime Minister Philip Davis joined His Majesty King Charles III at the launch of the King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme (KCFP) at the National University of Samoa on Wednesday.

This groundbreaking initiative, led by His Majesty, focuses on strengthening education, health, and climate resilience across Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Prime Minister Davis expressed his gratitude for this programme, recalling his call during the coronation for more educational opportunities for young people within the Commonwealth. He is pleased to see His Majesty act on this shared vision, creating new avenues for youth empowerment and skill development that will benefit nations like The Bahamas.

The KCFP represents a significant step forward in addressing the unique challenges faced by SIDS, from climate change to education and healthcare disparities.

Through collaboration with universities and stakeholders, the programme will enhance local capacities, foster knowledge exchange, and build sustainable networks across the Commonwealth.

Prime Minister Davis reaffirmed The Bahamas’ commitment to working together with partners across the region to ensure the success of this initiative and strengthen resilience for future generations.

Background on the King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme (KCFP):

The KCFP was established to address urgent economic, social, and environmental challenges affecting SIDS. Developed under the patronage of His Majesty King Charles III, the programme seeks to build resilience in key areas such as education, healthcare, and climate adaptation through three main components: