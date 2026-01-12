Prime Minister Davis announces property tax relief for residential homeowners

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Owner-occupied duplexes and triplexes are now eligible for residential property tax exemptions, according to Prime Minister Philip Davis. The move was announced as part of the Davis administration’s efforts to ease the cost-of-living burden on Bahamians. Davis also confirmed that exemptions for first-time homeowners have been expanded.

For some property owners, the announcement may bring relief, as many have long cited high property taxes as a factor forcing them to increase rental rates or charge higher fees to tenants.