Prime Minister arrives in Great Harbor Cay to assess fire damage

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis has landed in Great Harbour Cay, Berry Islands with a team closely following the developments of the forestry fire on the island. The fire is now contained.

The Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the Fire Department, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and the residents who worked together to bring the situation under control.



As a number of fires continue to affect the Berry Islands, Grand Bahama, Abaco and New Providence, the Prime Minister asserted over the weekend that response efforts from political parties should not mushroom into a “political competition.”

“This is not a political competition. This is not about the PLP or the FNM. This is not the time for politicians to get in the way of professionals doing their job. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment.

We are here to provide resources and solutions—not to stage photo ops,” Davis asserted.