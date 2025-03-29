Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Prime Minister arrives in Great Harbor Cay to assess fire damage

0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis has landed in Great Harbour Cay, Berry Islands with a team closely following the developments of the forestry fire on the island. The fire is now contained.

The Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the Fire Department, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and the residents who worked together to bring the situation under control.


As a number of fires continue to affect the Berry Islands, Grand Bahama, Abaco and New Providence, the Prime Minister asserted over the weekend that response efforts from political parties should not mushroom into a “political competition.”

“This is not a political competition. This is not about the PLP or the FNM. This is not the time for politicians to get in the way of professionals doing their job. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment.

We are here to provide resources and solutions—not to stage photo ops,” Davis asserted.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture