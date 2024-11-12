Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

President rejects characterization of Miss Teen Bahamas International in wake of allegations

0
SHARES
65
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Miss Teen Bahamas International President Tia Thompson defended her pageant franchise amid allegations of unprofessionalism, wrongful dismissal, and abandonment of 18-year-old Cameronique Evans who represented The Bahamas in an international pageant in South Africa.

Thompson said that during the competition, Evans was in the care of the international pageant coordinators up until the time to return home. She alleged that even then, she checked in on Evans daily and sometimes did not receive any response.

According to Thompson, Evans caught the flight alone because the team had to take a Greyhound to ensure that they were on time for the connecting flight, while Evans’ flight was allegedly already covered by the organization. Thompson stated that she remained in contact with the International Pageant directors to ensure her safety.

Thompson insisted that the organization would not act in a way as portrayed by allegations, particularly under her administration.

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture