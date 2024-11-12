President rejects characterization of Miss Teen Bahamas International in wake of allegations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Miss Teen Bahamas International President Tia Thompson defended her pageant franchise amid allegations of unprofessionalism, wrongful dismissal, and abandonment of 18-year-old Cameronique Evans who represented The Bahamas in an international pageant in South Africa.

Thompson said that during the competition, Evans was in the care of the international pageant coordinators up until the time to return home. She alleged that even then, she checked in on Evans daily and sometimes did not receive any response.

According to Thompson, Evans caught the flight alone because the team had to take a Greyhound to ensure that they were on time for the connecting flight, while Evans’ flight was allegedly already covered by the organization. Thompson stated that she remained in contact with the International Pageant directors to ensure her safety.

Thompson insisted that the organization would not act in a way as portrayed by allegations, particularly under her administration.