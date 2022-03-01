PREMATURE: BPL backtracks announcement of price increase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Chairman Pedro Rolle clarified last night that the power company was not looking to implement a fuel rate increase at this time, but is “considering its options”.

This comes after BPL yesterday “prematurely” announced electricity bills would rise this month.

Rolle, who said he was out of the country when contacted by Eyewitness News last night, said: “The release was premature. We do not know if there will be an increase implemented at all.

“We are still considering our options as we study how best to service our customers.”

The company had indicated in a press release earlier yesterday that customers would experience a rise in fuel costs of 3.2 cents ($0.032) per kilowatt hour (kWh) beginning today.

That increase would have resulted in some customers seeing a rise of about $8 in their electricity bill, while others could see as high as $19, based on consumption.

Late yesterday afternoon, however, BPL CEO Whitney Heastie said in an email to media that the statement announcing the fuel rate increase had been recalled.