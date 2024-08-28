Preferential treatment given to alleged LGBTQ Murder?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe has denied public commentary which suggests that a high profile murder mystery, involving the former Managing Director of the Clifton Heritage Park, received swift justice because it is allegedly an LGBTQ matter.

Former Managing Director of Clifton Heritage Park Mario Scott Bannister and two others were arraigned for the brutal murder of 36 year-old Phillip Adderley on Monday August 26, 2024.

Adderley’s body was found in waters in Southwestern New Providence, bound at the hands and feet with multiple stab wounds about the body.

With Bannister and his co-accused being charged just 11 days after Adderley was found dead, Munroe said despite rumors which suggest that the matter received special attention because it is allegedly LGBTQ related, investigators had sufficient evidence to charge the trio.

Munroe also ventured to compare Adderley’s murder investigation to the current probe of a former top cop, who is entangled in an alleged bribery scandal. His

comparison sought to shed led on his assertion that some matters require a bit more investigation because finer details need to be probed, while other cases provide hard facts which he said ultimately leads to arrests and swift justice.