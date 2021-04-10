PRAY FOR ST VINCENT: La Soufrière volcano erupts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The 4,049-foot La Soufrière volcano in St Vincent erupted around 8.40am yesterday, just hours after government officials ordered an evacuation of nearly 7,000 people on the surrounding communities.

The eruption reportedly sent a five-mile thick acrid cloud of ash billowing above the island.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Thursday declared a disaster alert after days of increased seismic activity associated with the volcano and it was confirmed an eruption was “imminent”.

St Vincent’s National Emergency Management Organization announced in a tweet that the volcano had erupted hours after it began spewing ash and steam.

There were no reports of casualties from the eruption, up to press time.

La Soufrière last erupted in 1979, and also erupted in 1718, 1812, 1814 and 1902.

The 1902 eruption killed some 1,600 people.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell, a former minister of foreign affairs, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as they face another huge environmental, economic, social and humanitarian crisis with the threat of volcanic activities.

“On the heels of COVID-19, thousands of persons were ordered out of their homes to safer grounds and out of harm’s way to possibly other countries as this deadly volcano erupts.”

Mitchell urged Bahamians to pray for the country during this difficult period.