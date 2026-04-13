PPP dispute sent to judge as registrar flags ‘contentious’ claims

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A public-private partnership dispute involving the financing of a government complex has been referred to a judge after the Supreme Court found the matter too contentious to be handled at the registrar level.

The case—brought by Leno Corporate Services Limited against PPP Investments & Construction Co. Ltd., along with the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Attorney General—centres on an alleged breach of a financial bond agreement.

PPP Ltd. admitted most of the claim but disputes the sums owed, while the government entities are seeking to be removed from the proceedings, arguing they have no contractual relationship with Leno under the doctrine of privity of contract.

But the court found that the competing arguments—particularly over whether the government is tied to the financial structure—go to the heart of the dispute, making it unsuitable for determination at this stage.

“I believe registrars have jurisdiction to hear applications for removal of parties,” Acting Assistant Registrar Adrienne Bellot said, adding that in this case the issues are too intertwined with the substantive claim to be resolved at the registrar level.

The matter has been adjourned for hearing before a judge, along with an application by PPP Ltd. to amend its defence and seek indemnity from the government.

No order was made as to costs.