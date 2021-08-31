POWER TO THE PEOPLE: BPL launches indemnity agreement to allow more residents to connect to grid

“BPL, under its existing policies, had a very difficult time providing electricity services”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) executives said yesterday the company has developed an indemnity agreement that will allow landowners who may not have clear ownership of or titles to their properties the ability to have electricity provided to them.

According to BPL Chairman Dr Donovan Moxey, because of the country’s poor land registry and in the cases of some commonage and Crown land properties, BPL has in the past not been able to provide electricity to some establishments.

Moxey noted that BPL has been sued several times in the past for placing equipment on properties or running cables through properties that became disputed properties after the work was completed.

Moxey explained that the indemnity agreement will now protect BPL and allow hundreds of Bahamians, especially on the Family Islands, to be connected to the utility company’s power grid.

“It allows now that particular customer to connect to our services, and in the event that there’s any dispute regarding the land matter, then they’ve agreed through the agreement to indemnify BPL,” he said.

Moxey explained that customers must still submit all of the necessary documents required by BPL that will still be vetted.

“One of the challenges that many of our customers have faced is they didn’t have clear ownership or title to their properties,” said Moxey.

“So, as such, BPL, under its existing policies, had a very difficult time providing electricity services.

“When you look at government Crown land grants, especially in the Family Islands, in establishing ownership and title, many people were building on these lands but had a very difficult time getting electricity from BPL.”

He noted that BPL’s customer service representatives will begin reaching out to those customers who have been attempting to have power run to their properties.