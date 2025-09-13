Power Restoration Underway After Eastern New Providence Storm Outage

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Nearly one thousand customers across eastern New Providence were left without power Friday night after a violent weather system, confirmed by the Bahamas Department of Meteorology as a microburst, tore through the island.

The storm, which struck around 9:00 p.m., brought heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning that downed power lines and damaged infrastructure, particularly in eastern communities.

By 9:19 p.m., BPL had confirmed widespread outages across areas including Eastern Road, Mount Vernon, Blair Estates, Nassau East, Fox Hill Road South, Lumumba Lane, St. Andrews Estates, Johnson Road, Pineyard Road, Domingo Heights, Retirement Road, Sea Breeze, and Imperial Park.

As of Saturday afternoon, power had been restored to most customers, but some 500 homes in Imperial Park and Sea Breeze Lane, along with areas of Blair Addition and Fox Hill South, were still without supply, BPL confirmed.

BPL Chief Operations Officer Anthony Christie said a lightning strike at the Comfort Suites Paradise Island transformer sparked a fire, while a subsequent microburst over eastern New Providence further complicated repairs. Despite challenges, Christie said crews are working “tirelessly” to achieve full restoration by Saturday evening.

Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis praised the quick response of BPL and BGC teams, adding that the government’s Energy Committee will meet on Monday to assess the damage and discuss next steps for strengthening the island’s resilience.

BPL has asked motorists to avoid the Fox Hill Road South area to reduce traffic congestion and allow crews to work safely.