Power Outage Update

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) officials reporting significant restoration of power supply in New Providence following widespread outages due to a passing weather system.

Senior Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham told Eyewitness News that teams were dispatched to ensure that large areas across the capital were restored.

She however acknowledged that there are still some areas and side corners that remain without power.

“Safety is our priority and we are working to get consumers back on. As you are aware the weather conditions have once again deteriorated. Once weather permits our teams will be back out to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.”

As it relates to the family islands, Ingraham said that Eleuthera remains without power supply and there is an isolated area in Andros without electricity.

“This is impacting several of the islands and we’re have teams making the rounds to restore power in these key areas as well.”

The severe weather conditions are expected to persist until Monday, according to officials from The Bahamas Department of Meteorology.