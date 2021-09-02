POURING BACK INTO THE COMMUNITY: Bahamian CEO to host back-to-school giveback

“My prayer is that through this act of service, others are inspired to continue the good work in supporting our nation’s youth”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Enise Dalisma, CEO and operations manager of Kourtneys Foreign Kart (KFK), will host a “Back-to-School Drive-by Giveback” on the grounds of Church of God of Prophecy Palm Tree Avenue this Sunday, September 5.

Dalisma told Eyewitness News the initiative is a way for her to give back to the community after her company, a Bahamian-owned export shopping business based in South Florida, experienced “great prosperity” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very excited for this initiative, and although my company has been able to pour into the community on numerous occasions throughout its operation, this time, I saw it quite fitting to sow into the lives of our future, which is our children,” she said.

“Due to COVID-19 protocols and indoor limitations, I am encouraging everyone who can to join us in worship via Facebook live broadcast this Sunday morning, September 5th, 2021, at 9.30am on the Church of God of Prophecy Palm Tree Facebook’s page, where Bishop Anthony T Roker will be ministering.

“Shortly thereafter, we will commence the back-to-school drive-by giveback on the church’s grounds, where Bishop Roker has already given his blessing.”

The CEO indicated that numerous people have already reached out to get involved, including famed entertainer Jaquay “Das Quay” Adderley.

“I am overjoyed at the chance to give back to the church and community that groomed me into the woman that I’ve become today,” Dalisma said.

“So, it is without question or hesitation that my company sows into the place where it all started. My prayer is that through this act of service, other corporate businesses and members of the professional community are inspired to continue the good work in supporting our nation’s youth.

“I believe we all must play a part in letting the leaders of tomorrow know that there are bright days ahead of them, and once they remain focused on their academics and life goals, they will be unstoppable.”

KFK was launched in 2020 to meet the needs of frequent Caribbean travelers who had issues purchasing inventory for their businesses or personal use because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Dalisma said, it has “helped hundreds of business owners and families worldwide in their daily, weekly and even monthly restocking needs”.

She noted: “But as Luke 12:48 declares: ‘To whom much is given, much will be required.’ The profundity of this statement proves true, and just as my business has been blessed, I believe that I am required to pour back into the country that has raised me and the nation where my heart resides.

“I staunchly believe that there is no place in the world like the beautiful islands of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and during this tough economic time, we all must do our part to serve our people and the wider community in any way we can.”

For more information, please contact e.dalisma@gmail.com.