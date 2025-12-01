Potter’s Cay Dock to be Fully Energized By End of Quarter One 2026

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL), in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Transport (MOET) and key government agencies, recently announced the historic electrification of Potter’s Cay Dock. The Potter’s Cay Electrification Project, scheduled for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2026, marks a significant leap forward in the country’s energy modernization efforts and serves as a powerful cultural milestone.

Potter’s Cay Dock has operated for decades without a formal power supply. Vendors currently rely on generators, creating environmental, safety, and operational challenges. This new development introduces state-of-the-art underground electrical systems, bringing reliability, safety, and modernization to a space deeply rooted in Bahamian identity.

“This project represents a transformational breakthrough in how we deliver power to community spaces,” said Nandi Maynard, Deputy Director of Policy and Research in the Energy Division within the Ministry of Energy and Transport. “For the first time, Potter’s Cay will have safe, reliable electricity delivered through underground systems — a modern solution built to last for generations.”

This project will use fully underground cabling to strengthen resilience, reduce storm exposure, and protect critical infrastructure. Each of the current 24 vendors will also receive their own dedicated conduit, meter, and service box, ensuring independent operation. One vendor’s outage, disconnection, or payment issue will no longer affect others — a major advancement for fairness and economic stability.

“This design gives vendors true independence,” said Robert Turnquest, Distribution and Planning Manager at BPL. “Every stall will have its own box, its own meter, and its own electrical pathway. If one vendor loses power, it will not affect any other vendors. That is revolutionary for spaces like Potter’s Cay.”

As part of a broader modernization initiative, The ministry of Energy and Transport and its partners will also implement improved lighting, enhanced safety features, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), firefighting support equipment, fencing, gate controls, and road upgrades. These enhancements will create a safer and more welcoming environment for vendors, visitors, and families. Future phases include cold-storage facilities to reduce spoilage and support both the fishing community and inter-island shipping.

“Potter’s Cay is more than a dock — it’s a symbol of Bahamian identity, entrepreneurship, and community,” said Maynard. “This project honours that history while ensuring the next generation benefits from systems that are modern, efficient, and resilient.”

The electrification of Potter’s Cay will serve as a model for similar modernization efforts across Family Island docks. The initiative aligns with the Government’s New Energy Era priorities, reinforcing national goals for safety, reliability, access, and clean-energy progress.

Turnquest emphasized that collaboration is critical to the project’s success. “We cannot modernize alone,” he said. “We welcome continued partnership from government agencies, private-sector organizations, civic groups, and the wider community as we transform Potter’s Cay into a safer, cleaner, and more economically vibrant space.”

BPL continues to “Build for Better,” as full energization is expected by Q1 2026, marking a major milestone for the country.