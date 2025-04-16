Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Post Office Staffers stage protest against Acting Postmaster General

0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Acting Post Master General Shervonne Johnson has been accused of physically assaulting an executive member of staff, in response to the alleged incident and a number of other grievances; Post Office staffers staged a protest on Wednesday abandoning their posts until their grievances are heard and addressed.

Workers held placards which displayed their concerns, highlighting the alleged “toxic work environment and abuse of power.”

Mabene Miller, an Assistant Post Master General, with decades in the public service, detailed an alleged incident where she claims she was physically mishandled by Johnson.

Other executives have also asserted that they will seek transfers or go into early retirement if Johnson is not”removed or replaced.”

Union President Kimsley Ferguson threatened to prolong the strike if his demands, for Johnson to be removed, falls on deaf ears.

Despite the protest, operations at the Post Office are expected to continue.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture