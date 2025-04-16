Post Office Staffers stage protest against Acting Postmaster General

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Acting Post Master General Shervonne Johnson has been accused of physically assaulting an executive member of staff, in response to the alleged incident and a number of other grievances; Post Office staffers staged a protest on Wednesday abandoning their posts until their grievances are heard and addressed.

Workers held placards which displayed their concerns, highlighting the alleged “toxic work environment and abuse of power.”

Mabene Miller, an Assistant Post Master General, with decades in the public service, detailed an alleged incident where she claims she was physically mishandled by Johnson.

Other executives have also asserted that they will seek transfers or go into early retirement if Johnson is not”removed or replaced.”

Union President Kimsley Ferguson threatened to prolong the strike if his demands, for Johnson to be removed, falls on deaf ears.

Despite the protest, operations at the Post Office are expected to continue.