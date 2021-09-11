POST MORTEM: PRD commissioner says dept. working to fix issues from Advance Polls before September 16

Just over 19,000 persons registered for the advance polls, 194,524 people on overall voter’s register

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Parliamentary Registration Department is expected to beef up its protocols and release a layout for voting in the General Election on September 16, after a myriad of challenges arose during Thursday’s advance polls.

Chaos erupted at several of the stations, there was little to no adherence to COVID-19 social distancing protocols at many of the stations, no marking or indications of proper protocols, disorganization and limited rooms at polling stations for voters to cast their ballots which resulted in bottlenecking.

While it was the first time that people 65-years or older were permitted to vote at the early polls, many voters expressed frustration due to the lack of provisions to accommodate the elderly and disabled.

Acting Parliamentary Commission Lavado Duncanson told Eyewitness News that the post mortem on how the day went is still ongoing, with plans to make much-needed improvements.

He noted that among the observations made was that most people present themselves earlier in the day to vote.

“We intend by the 16 to have our measures beefed up [and] enhanced, to have the bodies in place from early so that we can ensure that we minimize or prevent a reoccurrence of what would have taken place at the advance polls, especially as it relates to social distancing,” he said.

Duncanson said the PRD intends to minizine the number of individuals who can be accommodated within the polling stations and ensure that sanitization upon entry and mask-wearing are adhered to.

He noted that the PRD also intends to put measures in place to accommodate those elderly and disabled who may not have voted on Thursday and may present themselves on Election Day.

The parliamentary commissioner said the PRD intends to release a cohesive video to the public by Monday at the latest, outline the proper voting procedures.

COVID exposed voters

The large gathering of crowds also reignited concerns of the possibility of a spread in COVID-19 infections amidst an ongoing surge in the country and the confirmation of the Delta Variant as the predominant strain of the virus in the country.

An ongoing concern in the lead-up to the polls has been the COVID-19 procedures for the election and whether quarantined voters and those with COVID-19 will be permitted to vote.

Minister of Health Renward Wells suggested on Thursday the government could follow similar guidelines utilized by the United States during its November 2020 election in accommodating quarantined and COVID-positive voters at the polls.

He noted that officials still do not know how many people may be in quarantine or isolation at this time.

However, Duncanson could not speak to what the decision will be as it relates to those voters, insisting that the PRD will continue to conduct the General Election in accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act.

“We were heavily engaged yesterday with the advance poll and so one thing we will do is during our post mortem, we are scheduled to have a meeting with the relevant agencies so we can ensure that all the steps that are scheduled to take place are clearly understood among the various agencies that are participating in this effort,” he said.

He added that a meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday with all stakeholders to finalize those matters.

A total of 194,524 voters are on the official 2021 General Election voter register. There are 134,108 voters registered on New Providence; 31,028 on Grand Bahama; and 29,388 on the Family Islands.

Just over 19,000 persons were registered for the advance polls.