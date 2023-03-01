Post-Dorian rebuild on Abaco mainland at 60-65 percent, says Chamber president

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Abaco’s Chamber of Commerce president yesterday estimated post-Dorian reconstruction on the mainland was at 60-65 percent as she acknowledged that there is still “significant” work to be done.

Just over three years have passed since the monster Category 5 storm ravaged the island.

Daphne DeGregory-Miaoulis said: “If I was to put a percentage on it I would say that we’re somewhere in the vicinity of 65 percent back in terms of renovations and repairs, maybe 60-65 percent. There is still significant work to be done in the post-Dorian rebuild and that’s on the mainland; Marsh Harbour in particular. It may not be the same on the cays. Elbow Cay, Green Turtle Cay and Man-O-War Cay for instance would be a lot further ahead in terms of their rebuild compared to where Marsh Harbour is.”

Dorian made landfall in the Abacos on September 1, 2019, as a Category 5 hurricane, causing severe flooding and mass destruction.

DeGregory-Miaoulis yesterday urged the government to address the issue of derelict buildings destroyed by the storm.

“I’m concerned that three years out we’re still having to deal with derelict buildings,” she said.

“It’s a serious eyesore for persons who have taken the time and invested the resources to rebuild their properties. It’s a poor reflection on the island to visitors coming here. Unfortunately, local government has not been able to manage this level of clean up and I think the central government needs to step in and address the issue,” said DeGregory-Miaoulis.

She added: “The other issue which has been a longstanding one is the lack of housing. We are still desperately in need of additional housing facilities. Also, our ports both local and international are still in deplorable condition. That is definitely an area that sorely needs to be addressed.”