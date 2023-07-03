Port continues to shatter pre-pandemic cruise visitor arrivals with 2.2 million passengers at the end of June

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Cruise Port continues to shatter its 2019 passenger count according to its chief executive Mike Maura Jr who recently revealed that the port has welcomed 2.2 million cruise visitors as of the end of June.

The Nassau Cruise Port has reportedly welcomed 2,256,925 cruise visitors through June 30th.

“Occupancy remains strong at 109 percent and bookings for the remainder of 2023 forecast a strong yearend result,” according to Maura Jr.

The past five weeks have been busy in Nassau with the grand opening of the Nassau Cruise Port’s new 11-acre entertainment and authentic Bahamian complex.

The $300 million cruise port redevelopment which officially opened last month includes the addition of a new berth and refurbishing and repairing all piers. The port can now accommodate six cruise ships, per day, including three Icon or Oasis-class ships.

Global Ports Holding spearheaded the transformation of the port and will be the port operator under a 25-year management agreement.

During the official opening of the redeveloped Nassau Cruise Port back in May, Prime Minister Philip Davis said that the port will not only enhance the economy but also serve as a catalyst for the wider development of downtown Nassau.