Popular obstacle course event makes its return

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Chickcharney Challenge’s ‘return’ is now officially in the books, with event organizers already setting their sights on a possible relay event which they hope can be held in tandem with the country’s upcoming 50th anniversary of Independence celebrations.

Chickcharney Chirren chief executive officer Chester Robards said: “For our first event out of the gate after the COVID-19 pandemic I thought that we had a decent turnout. The course was a nice and pretty fluid course. A lot of people talked about how challenging it was but also said that it was fun. It was a decent restart to the Chickcharney Challenge. We had a lot of teams come out to compete, as well as some gym representation and so as usual there was some fun competition there.”

The Chickcharney Challenge, which is the country’s premier obstacle course event was held on January 28th at the Clifton Heritage Park. This year’s event which was dubbed “The Return” was powered by Colina Insurance. The wildly popular event tested the fitness and endurance of participants over a three-mile course that featured some 16 obstacles.

“I really want to thank the sponsors. Colina was our title sponsor and there was also Advantage Insurance, Guardian Radio 96.9, Powerade, Kalik, Everything Local, Art of Graphix and of course Clifton Heritage Park; all of whom held to make the event a success,” said Robards.

The top prize – a stay at Comfort Suites- was generously donated by the Paradise Island resort.

Robards says that he’s now looking ahead to a possible Chickcharney relay event for the country’s 50th anniversary of Independence.

“That’s something we are really looking forward to, a relay event to mark the growth of obstacle course racing,” said Robards.

In the Fall, Robards says he also hopes to pull off another event, a Chickcharney Zombie Run for Halloween.

“We are hoping to host our Chickcharney Zombie run which is our Halloween event. We’re looking to collaborate with some other private entities, maybe from the US. All in all, it was a good first event out of the gate. It wasn’t without its challenge but with obstacle course racing there is always a challenge,” he noted.

The top three male participants of the Chickcharney Challenge “The Return” were #1 Mackey Williams, #2 Robbie Corriveau, and #3 Jeffrey Burnside. The top three female participants were #1 Barbara Kiraly, #2 Tangerine Dinnick, and #3 Alicia Curry. The top three teams were Team #1 Team Payne (Rashad Rolle, Duran Ching, Jamaal Curry, Ryan Payne); Team #2 Goat Peppa Steppas (Rashad Adderley, Devaughn Fraser, Noel Henderson) and Team #3 Top Gun (Cordero Bonamy, Jamie Saunders, Kohen Kerr, Kent Bonamy). In the 17 and under category, the top three participants were #1 Rathan Corriveau, #2 Na’aman Thompson, and #3 Taevia Wright.