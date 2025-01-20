Popular Arawak Cay spot goes up in flames; Owner speaks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Anthony Saunders expressed hopes about rebuilding efforts 24 hours after parts of his business establishment, The Bay, was burned down on Sunday morning.

Saunders, however, admitted he was distraught when he arrived at the scene of his business, only to discover that his years of investment and hard work went up in smoke.

He said he received a phone call just hours after he closed up shop at 2:00 AM, informing him that his enterprise was ablaze.