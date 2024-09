NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Samantha Culmer has been named the lucky winner of the Popeyes Bahamas and Coca Cola NOLA Box campaign.

Popeyes Brand Respective Jayde Charlow said Culmer, along with a guest, will get enjoy a 4 day/ 3night stay in New Orleans which will allow them to discover the vibrant city, its food and culture.

The NOLA Box campaign ran for six weeks and wrapped up on August 28th.