Pompey Rolle, enslaved leader who stood for freedom, to receive National Heroes Day recognition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The National Museum of The Bahamas (NMB) has announced that Pompey Rolle, the enslaved Bahamian whose defiance in 1830 sparked the first major organized resistance to slavery in The Bahamas, will be formally recognized as a National Hero during the 2025 National Heroes Day celebration on Monday, October 13, 2025.

In an era when freedom was still a distant dream, Pompey, then just 32 years old, refused to accept the forced relocation of 77 enslaved men, women, and children from Exuma to Cat Island. He led them in defiance against their overseers, rallying courage where hope seemed lost. His leadership forced the colonial government to reverse the relocation order, a rare triumph of human dignity over oppression. For this act, Pompey was captured and publicly flogged, yet his spirit was never broken.

“Pompey’s stand was not simply rebellion, it was the beginning of Bahamian nationhood,” said Don Cornish, Director of the National Museum of The Bahamas. “He taught us that resistance to injustice, no matter the cost, defines the essence of being Bahamian. His courage is our inheritance, and his voice still calls us to protect the freedom he fought for.”

Archival records, from the Governor’s Office at Government House in Nassau to the British Secretary of State for the Colonies, confirm the revolt’s authenticity. Governor Sir James Carmichael-Smyth’s decisive action suspending colonial officials complicit in Pompey’s unjust trial was so significant it had to be justified to London authorities.

Pompey’s life unfolds through rare but vivid fragments of record. In 1830, he led his peers in revolt on Lord Rolle’s plantation in Steventon, Exuma. He was known for his strength, intelligence, and leadership — the only one among 44 captives who could navigate a boat to Nassau to plead for justice. He was publicly whipped at Vendue House, the same site that now houses The Pompey Museum of Slavery & Emancipation, a national monument of resilience and remembrance.

The museum, opened in 1992, stands as a living testament to transformation. A place once used to sell human lives now preserves the story of a man who reclaimed his humanity, and ours.

Pompey’s courage resonated far beyond Exuma. His defiance became a beacon for freedom movements across the Caribbean and aligned with the growing international call for emancipation that culminated in the British Parliament’s abolition of slavery in 1834.

As National Heroes Day 2025 approaches, the National Museum invites every Bahamian, from classroom to Cabinet, to rediscover Pompey not only as a historical figure, but as a mirror of ourselves.

“To know Pompey is to know the spirit of The Bahamas,” said Matthew Arnett, NMB’s Monetization, Marketing & Partnerships Lead. “He reminds us that freedom is not granted — it is claimed, protected, and carried forward by each generation.”

The Order of National Hero medal will be displayed at the Pompey Museum, transforming a symbol of honour into a public learning experience for generations to come.

In the weeks following the award, the National Museum will host an official public celebration of Pompey Rolle’s life at Pompey Square, inviting Bahamians from all walks of life to unite in reflection and pride.

Additionally, the Museum will launch the “Pompey Week in Schools” programme, a nationwide educational initiative designed to ignite curiosity in young Bahamians. The programme includes virtual classroom talks, art and essay contests titled “Freedom Has a Face: What Pompey Teaches Us”, and guided student visits to the museum.

Complementing these efforts, NMB’s social media platforms will feature storytelling videos, historical highlights, and reflections from Bahamians on “What Freedom Means to Me.” These initiatives aim to weave Pompey’s story into the national consciousness not as distant history, but as a living dialogue.

Pompey’s story compels The Bahamas to reflect on what freedom, justice, and nationhood truly mean today. His courage challenges Bahamians to defend fairness in public life, equality in opportunity, and compassion in community.

“The story of Pompey is the story of us all — a reminder that Bahamian freedom was not written in ink, but in courage, sweat, blood, and conviction,” said Director Cornish.