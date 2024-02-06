Political representatives from the FNM and COI support public school security officers protest outside OPM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Deputy Leader of the Coalition of Independents (COI) Maria Daxon and Free National Movement (FNM) member Richard Johnson stood in solidarity with public school security officers Tuesday morning as they staged a protest outside the Office of the Prime Minister in an attempt to force government’s hand to pay them monies which they claim are long overdue.

Daxon also alleged that the government has not only refused to pay these workers; but, has also hired and paid “unqualified,” guards to do the same job.

The public school security officers allege that they were promised their funds in January; but, there has been no payment made as yet.

Johnson said he believes that the public school security guards will not be paid until the new budget fiscal year, and if that is the case, he says “it will not be tolerated.”