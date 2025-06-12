Political Ideology

Dear Editor,

Within another year or so, the Hon. Prime Minister will ring the proverbial electoral bell, and qualified Bahamians will go to the polls to either re-elect the Davis administration or usher in a different administration. As we approach this inevitable date with destiny, however, we must be mindful of the fact that all manner of potential candidates will seek to emerge from within all political entities or factions.

Within the ruling PLP circles, there has been some loose talk about candidates over in Fort Charlotte. The PLP must not make the same mistakes that Brother Christie made in embracing Messrs. Wells and Rollins back in 2012. The obvious and critical choice for the PLP is to nominate the Hon. Senator Barry Griffin for Fort Charlotte. Brother Griffin, a Barrister-at-Law and business entrepreneur, has served the nation well in both his public and professional capacities. He has the experience, the youth, and the motivation to excel in frontline politics.

The agenda of the much-anticipated re-election of the enlightened Davis administration will require some heavy lifting. This is no time to embrace persons or ideologies which may not conform with the original objectives of the PLP. The fiasco which ensued from the unmitigated embrace of political apostates must not be repeated. The PLP has more than enough real PLPs within its internal ranks, and there is no need to scrounge around to fill out the roster in 2026.

In Fort Charlotte, the PLP will wipe out any and all opposition sacrificial lambs with the Hon. Senator Barry Griffin. In a second term, I look forward to Brother Griffin being appointed to Cabinet as Minister of Trade & Industry. He has already demonstrated his capacity to hold such high office, and the Prime Minister would be well advised to utilize his skills and talents.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.

Business Consultant & Talk Show Host